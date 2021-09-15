Short Interest in Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Rises By 382.0%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a growth of 382.0% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

JOSMF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JOSMF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Josemaria Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

