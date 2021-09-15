Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Grows By 214.3%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. 26,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

