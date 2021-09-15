Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Increases By 461.1%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 461.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IIF opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,547 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

