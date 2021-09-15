Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Decreases By 72.4%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.