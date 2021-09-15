Short Interest in MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Increases By 400.0%

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MVPT opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. MVP has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

MVP Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of online travel services. It is a registered seller of travel, and has vendor agreements with the travel companies, including Carnival Cruises Lines, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Apple Vacations, FunJet Vacations, Hilton, Hyatt, Hertz, Avis, United Airlines Vacat1ions, Air Canada and Westjet.

