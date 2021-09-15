Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Rises By 236.2%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 236.2% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NMTLF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,723. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.