Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Rises By 236.2%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 236.2% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NMTLF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,723. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
New Age Metals Company Profile
