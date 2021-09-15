Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declines By 80.9%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period.

Shares of JRI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $16.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

