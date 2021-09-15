Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Decreases By 80.9%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPIH opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

