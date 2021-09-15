Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Increases By 500.0%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HGKGY opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. Power Assets has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3632 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

