Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Rises By 237.1%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 237.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRYMY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on shares of Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

Shares of PRYMY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

