Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Expands By 249.4%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,500 shares, a growth of 249.4% from the August 15th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,246,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 439,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

