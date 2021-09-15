Short Interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Expands By 281.3%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 281.3% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $128,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

