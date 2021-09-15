Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Decreases By 76.6%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 16,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,267. Sharp has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.