Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declines By 75.2%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Karen Reidy acquired 11,467 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 13,267 shares of company stock valued at $288,018 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.69. StoneCastle Financial has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.