Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Grows By 211.1%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,745.00.

SAUHY stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.56. 7,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,229. Straumann has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

