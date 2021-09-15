Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Grows By 253.3%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 13,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,269. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

