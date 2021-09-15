Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Rises By 478.0%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 478.0% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,304,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 787,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 407,382 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HYB opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

