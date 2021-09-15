Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Rises By 270.7%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, an increase of 270.7% from the August 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $93.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

