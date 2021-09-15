Short Interest in VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Drops By 75.0%

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VAPR remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,334. VaporBrands International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

VaporBrands International Company Profile

VaporBrands International, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty branded e-cigarettes. It operates through the VAMP and Junkanoo brands. The company was founded on March 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, FL.

