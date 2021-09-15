Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Decreases By 74.1%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIL opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

