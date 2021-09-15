Short Interest in Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Drops By 75.0%

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Xenonics stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Xenonics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Xenonics

Xenonics Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of portable illumination products and low light viewing systems. The firm markets illumination products under the NightHunter brand name and night vision under the SuperVision brand. The NightHunter series of products is produced in a variety of configurations to suit specific customer needs.

