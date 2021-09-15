Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $13.99

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $14.51. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 19,378 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.8075 dividend. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,069 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $83,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,568,000 after acquiring an additional 529,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

