SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,426.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $655,802.81 and approximately $1,426.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,591.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.09 or 0.07188487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.09 or 0.00382620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.51 or 0.01343756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00121669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.45 or 0.00561973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.02 or 0.00563167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00326187 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,412,740 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

