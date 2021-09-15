Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.56. 40,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 607,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

