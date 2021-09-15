Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 455.6% in August

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GCTAY opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

