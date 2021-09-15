SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,114 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,125,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,031. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $255.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

