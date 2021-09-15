SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,816 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $21,614,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,384,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,081,000 after purchasing an additional 313,861 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. 66,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,329. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

