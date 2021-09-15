SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 196,983 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,983 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $58,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after acquiring an additional 644,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 154.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 624,011 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,665.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 613,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 444,854 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,479,000 after purchasing an additional 430,863 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. 29,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,243. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.