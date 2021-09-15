SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,029 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $40,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 292,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

