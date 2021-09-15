SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,480 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,470,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,272,000 after purchasing an additional 475,086 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,039. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

