SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 81,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.