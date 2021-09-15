SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.34. 1,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $95.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

