SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.23. 148,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

