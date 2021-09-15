SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,523 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,068,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,769,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,098,000 after acquiring an additional 608,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 349,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 429,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 293,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock remained flat at $$30.67 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 210,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,018. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.