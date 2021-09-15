SigFig Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.81. 93,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,019. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $234.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

