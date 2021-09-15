SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. 12,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.