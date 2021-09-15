SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,782 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 113,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,010. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.