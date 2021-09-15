SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,534. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

