SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,663 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 12.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $239,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.18. The stock had a trading volume of 110,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,740. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.