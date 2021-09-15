SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,913. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

