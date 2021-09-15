SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $17.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after buying an additional 140,205 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. 402,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,717. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

