SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $191.61 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 10.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $191,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $91.43.

