SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after buying an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after buying an additional 1,138,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,343. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

