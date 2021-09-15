SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $22.87 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,167 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $22,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

