SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. 13,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,567. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

