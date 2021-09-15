SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS remained flat at $$53.49 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,304. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

