SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $449.41. The stock had a trading volume of 409,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.31 and a 200 day moving average of $423.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

