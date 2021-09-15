SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.35. 7,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,051. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55.

