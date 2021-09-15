SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 210,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

