SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,449 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after buying an additional 387,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,843 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,216 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 69,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

